Festive season is turning most of us into self-proclaimed interior decorators. And there’s nothing better than getting most of our home decor dreams under one room. Democracy homes is a cute store in Gurgaon which is a haven for all those looking out for innovative & pretty looking knick-knacks for your home.
#GoHereScoreThis: Check Out Interesting Home Decor From This Store
- Nearest Metro Station: SIKANDARPUR
Turn Your House Into A Home
Each time you cross this store, the products on display will pull you in. This brainchild of founders Anirudh & Nivedita has all things that you’ll need to turn your house into a home with a personal touch, especially during the festive season. This boutique store prides itself on housing one-of-a-kind products that will light up the nooks & crannies of your house.
Peshtemal Turkish towels, Korean bath mats, modern display clocks, stylish wine glasses, edgy cushion cover designs, accent rugs, Thai premium body products & so many more exquisite items will spoil - you for choices.
So, We Are Saying...
These eclectic pieces will brighten up your room and fit right in with a sophisticated interior or a chilled out vibe - whichever is more your scene. And what’s more, these products are pretty much perfect for gifting as well.
- Nearest Metro Station: SIKANDARPUR
Comments (0)