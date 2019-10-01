Outing With Kids? This Harry Potter Themed Cafe Offers Some Amazing Food & Drinks

The Hogwarts Cafe: Recently visited this new place in Ashok Vihar. this is a very amazing place with unique decor. the harry potter look and the costume to click pic which gave you a new experience .the all interior based on harry potter movies theme. which is truly attractive this is the only reason to visit this cafe. I have ordered lots of items from their menu. the food was awesome with good quality and quantity also. * Butter Beer: So yummy shake: Nutella shake its nice. I love the presentation of the drinks the most. * Pull-apart Garlic Bread: Delicious with a great amount of cheese it had a really nice taste too. * Monster challenging burger also: So huge and yummy * Pasta: Very enough quantity and amazing flavours. All the presentation is exquisite. The staff and the owner are very friendly. Do visit this place and have a great time with your friends & family👌 food:5/5 ambience:4/5 service 4/5