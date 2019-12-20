We Got Eyelash Extensions, And It's Not As Scary As It Sounds

Eyelash extensions sound scary and I was a little reluctant to try them; the fear of losing my already-scanty lashes was too much for me. However, to the end of trying new things and owning the overused adage ‘carpe diem’, I decided to go for it.

The good people at Novalash have probably answered the same questions for the five years they’ve been open, and they give you lots of information about the process, how to care for your new luscious lashes and even a bit of a pep talk!