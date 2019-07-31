Great Escape From The City? Head To This Beautiful Restaurant Amidst Nature Beauty

The farm to table idea, the fresh produce from organic honey to feta cheese, makes Under The Neem a must-visit for all the foodies. When we went there we were expecting a small nook on the Manesar highway, but entering the Karma Lakeland's made the grand entry. Driving through with rain and all the greenery already made my mind that the place would be great. We parked near the chalet. There were lovely stays, cozy small townhouse kinda places. The restaurant had a nice rustic modern look. They have small nooks with a glass window overlooking the outside garden. We had their signature pizza, avocado toast, and smoothies. Food was great. What I must not forget to add is it's a total kid-friendly place, they have kids play area upstairs and a reading lounge for the adults. On and all a great place if u want to get away from the city life, I recommend a weekend stay or even a Sunday brunch would be great here.