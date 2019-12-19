This Hidden Store In West Delhi Has Affordable Decor & Garden Accessories

Green Valley Emporium is a home decor and gardening accessories store that is located in Jwala Heri Market. It's a super amazing store but we feel, it might be difficult to locate. You'll have to take a walk in all of the narrow gallis to find this gem. As you climb down the stairs, you'll be welcomed by cute little home decor items like wall hangings, cushions, mudha, and a lot more.

However, what might surprise you (it did surprise me!) as you walk ahead in the store is that you'll find wooden furniture, wall mirrors, plant holders, jhoolas, and the best part is, it's all affordable (woohoo!). They also keep varieties of seeds and each pack was priced between INR 20 - 50.

Plus, the lady at the store (who is also the owner) is super sweet and will spoil you with choices. She took me through the store and explained the nitty-gritty of each item (you could even get tips from her on home decor).

Apart from this, they also repair and polish furniture so, just get going, maybe?

The price for wall mirrors starts at INR 350, for wooden chairs starts at INR 900, while the tiny plant holders start from INR 20.