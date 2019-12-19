Drop By This Beautiful Resort When In Guwahati For A Breath Of Fresh Air

This beautiful 3-star resort 'Greenwood Resort' in Guwahati was a breath of fresh air! At G. S. Road, khanapara, this eco-friendly resort was a 45 min car ride from the airport. When you enter, lush greenery greets you along with a super friendly staff. A big kudos to the fabulous restaurant! Mostly Indian and Chinese cuisines to explore, but done with style and local flavours enhancing the dishes. Even the mishri or sauf as a digestive at the end of the meal was a new discovery for me as it was another example of local flavour, and a perfect taste after some delicious local style chicken and dal makhani with garlic butter naan. They hosted the Drift festival in March 2019 and showed that they can host weddings, music festivals, visual extravaganzas, and so much more. They have the usual suspects of the restaurant, bar, pool, conference meeting halls, banquet halls, mega lawns, a more than ample parking lot etc but more than that they have a super friendly staff that makes you feel at home! If you visit Guwahati, spend a few days at this super green resort that lives up to its name, and fall in love with the people and the place!