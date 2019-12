With a cup of coffee, of course. Gurgaon’s brimming with cute, out-of-the-way cafés that make for easy conversations and perfect first dates. Fall in love over waffles, establish if you’re on team tea or coffee, and just let the chips fall where they may.

We’re loving the idea of a quick getaway at Café Wanderlust. The food is inspired by different parts of the country and, in fact, the world. With all the travel stories you could share, anything could be a great conversation starter during your time here.

Some other options you could also check out are Another Fine Day, Di Ghent’s or The Mad Teapot/The Wishing Chair.