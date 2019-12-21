HappydentSparklingSmile: Sign Up For Walks Of Smiles To Explore Tughlaqabad Fort!

LBB & Happydent are teaming up for an exciting experience: Walks For Smiles! Join us as we explore Delhi and all it has to offer, from food to culture to history.. It’s time to stop being a tourist in your own city and smile for real!

Are you someone who gets enlivened every time you visit a historical monument? We know you and we love you so we have curated a special walk for you to visit the oldest extant fort complex in the city. In the walk, led by Mariyam Siddiqui, we will explore the mute spectator to the rise & fall of empires for the past 700 years, Tughlaqabad Fort. We will traverse around the ramps, fort walls, palace ruins and wild greens inside the sprawling Tughlaqabad Fort ruins and unravel the obscure tales of a fort which seems to have been frozen in the pages of time since the 14th Century. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to get your questions ready and join us for this epic learning experience.

When you’re out discovering new experiences in your old city, you can’t help but smile and we can’t blame you! In fact, we would encourage you to post smiling pictures of the people you encounter on the walk with the #HappydentSparklingSmile. Be it the tea vendor serving you that delightful cuppa in the morning or the kids playing on the street, let’s share these candid smile moments and evoke the creative story-teller in you. For every smile you post, Happydent will be donating INR 10 to Smile Foundation, an NGO that is raising awareness for their Mission Education programme to help underprivileged children get access to healthcare and education.

There’s a whole lot of walks we have planned for you. Check them out HERE.

There’s even welcome gifts for all attendees! All this and more for one smiling photo. :)