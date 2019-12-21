HappydentSparklingSmile: Sign Up For Walks Of Smiles To Explore Authentic Dilli Street Food!

LBB & Happydent are teaming up for an exciting experience: Walks For Smiles! Join us as we explore Delhi and all it has to offer, from food to culture to nature. It’s time to stop being a tourist in your own city and smile for real!

Foodies, get ready for an exciting food walk and taste the authentic Dilli ki Chaat! The walk starts from Kamla Nagar right in the heart of University Area. Popular amongst the college students, Kamla Nagar is famous for its cafes and delicious street food. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to work up your appetite and join us for this epic and foodgasmic experience.

When you’re out discovering new experiences in your old city, you can’t help but smile and we can’t blame you! In fact, we would encourage you to post smiling pictures of the people you encounter on the walk with the #HappydentSparklingSmile. Be it the tea vendor serving you that delightful cuppa in the morning or the kids playing on the street, let’s share these candid smile moments and evoke the creative story-teller in you. For every smile you post, Happydent will be donating INR 10 to Smile Foundation, an NGO that is raising awareness for their Mission Education programme to help underprivileged children get access to healthcare and education.

There’s even welcome gifts for all attendees! All this and more for one smiling photo. :)