Harry Potter Lovers Head To Newly Opened Cafe In North Delhi

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

The Hogwarts Kafe

Ashok Vihar Phase - 2, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-2/19, Upper Ground Floor, Near Prudent School, Ashok Vihar Phase 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Hogwarts Kafe is created for all Harry Potter's Fans who love enjoying Hollywood fiction. They have tried to recreate the ambience that resembles the Harry Potter Movie. All the things there are amazing whether the hats, the brooms or even the owl interiors. Loved the Peri-peri fries pizza & garlic bread. From presentation to taste everything is good.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Bae, Big Group

Cafes

The Hogwarts Kafe

Ashok Vihar Phase - 2, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-2/19, Upper Ground Floor, Near Prudent School, Ashok Vihar Phase 2, New Delhi

image-map-default