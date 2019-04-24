The Hogwarts Kafe is created for all Harry Potter's Fans who love enjoying Hollywood fiction. They have tried to recreate the ambience that resembles the Harry Potter Movie. All the things there are amazing whether the hats, the brooms or even the owl interiors. Loved the Peri-peri fries pizza & garlic bread. From presentation to taste everything is good.
Harry Potter Lovers Head To Newly Opened Cafe In North Delhi
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Nearest Metro Station: Shalimar Bagh
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Kids, Bae, Big Group
