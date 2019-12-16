Escape The City & Book This Luxurious Resort For A Perfect Winter Getaway

Away from the hustle-bustle of city life, this resort is your nirvana for life! What makes it awesome? Aahana- the Corbett wilderness located about 7 km from Ramnagar city is every traveller’s paradise. With calm and plush setting amidst nature, Aahana is your go-to destination if you want to relax, revive, rejuvenate and also if you want to inhale some fresh air. The 14 acres property has a walking track of over a kilometre. The back wall of the property is caressing the salubrious teak and sal forest of bijrani zone of Corbett national park. What makes it different? The property has 48 luxurious rooms, divided into 6 categories- Corbett club, jungle lore, Jim's retreat, ranger suite, Aahana family suite, the villa. The resort is ecologically friendly and has an excellent of tigers certification to its credit. The property has a swimming pool, gym, spa, lotus pond, organic garden, gaushala and many other attractions. Aahana also provides nature walk for wildlife lovers. Not only this, out of 580 species of birds in Corbett more than 180 birds can be found at Aahana and about 20 different species of butterflies can be seen fluttering around in the ground. You can be a part of cow milking sessions and also pluck your own vegetables. What did we like the most? Rooms of the resort are constructed in a way that until sunset you don’t need to switch on any lights, the rooms have high ceiling and windows with wired-mesh to ensure that you can enjoy the fresh and natural jungle breeze. It’s amazing how there are no mosquitoes in the property they have grown a lot of mosquito repellant plants and medicinal herbs which help ward off mosquitoes. Imagine to be in the jungle and not worry about mosquitoes .The resort has a zero-waste policy, they recycle all their water. Use of CFL, led lights saves power. A unique sewage treatment plant recycles all their water without these of any chemical, power. Its an natural process! The black water from the bathrooms and kitchen is treated through Cannae root zone system, the recycled water is used for gardening. Usp? The resort also has its own naturopathy centre where one can relax and rejuvenate themselves. At their spa, they provide almost about 123 different types of therapies a mix of western, ayurvedic, natural therapies in addition to various lifestyle treatments. Try out the special fruit facial that they do, it makes your skin soft and really fresh! X-factor# Also, they serve lavish breakfast, lunch and dinner and most of their products are grown in house. They also have an in house bakery. Also, they have a special arrangement for a live band in the evening which makes the evenings. By the poolside memorable. In the winters with the bonfire its a delight. They have a lot of activities for kids of all ages. During the evening tea, a lot of games and activities are organised. The staff is really helpful and reliable and local! The beauty is to experience such luxury and know that you are leaving behind minimum carbon footprints. Their tag line beautifully says “where luxury meets responsibility”! And they truly abide by that.