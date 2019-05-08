In a mood to dance with just you and your girls? The laidback rooftop is perfect for such a scene when the weather is playing nice, especially with their cozy dim interiors and all day discounts. So if you're ever in West Delhi, then you must add Take Off Scarlet to your bucket list.
Head To This Rooftop Terrace In West Delhi For A Girls Night Out, Live Singing & More!
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: SHIVAJI PARK
In a mood to dance with just you and your girls? The laidback rooftop is perfect for such a scene when the weather is playing nice, especially with their cozy dim interiors and all day discounts. So if you're ever in West Delhi, then you must add Take Off Scarlet to your bucket list.
It's Time To Destress
Inviting vibes, chill open-terrace, comforting exteriors, delish mocktails - there’s probably no better place to take a break. They are hosting a Ladies Night every Thursday and live singing night every Thursday and live singing every Wednesday and Sunday. So whether you're out for a night with your girl gang, or looking for a date place, just simply want chill with your buds, make a beeline for this beautiful rooftop lounge.
So, We Are Saying...
Blow off the week’s stress with a couple of drinks and of course, your squad. Plus, they are also giving a flat 25% on your food bill all day long. Whether you're a foodie or a party animal, they've got something for everyone.
