Help Eager Weavers In A Tiny UP Village By Buying Their Beautiful Handlooms

You’ll be surprised at how badly the small-time weavers working in obscure villages are hit by rampant mechanisation. Their handmade looms are time-consuming, and, thanks to the middlemen, fair remuneration often fails to trickle down to the artisan working at the grassroots. This is exactly why (if you are a conscious buyer and a lover of all things sustainable) you’ll dig their saris, stoles, bags and dupattas.

We’re crushing on these simple, feel-good products, that are as practical as they are good-looking. Plus, the pricing is fair on both sides: The weaver gets what he/she deserves and the benefit of a no-middleman-fee translates into a moderately priced product for the end buyer.