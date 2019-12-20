Baragaon Weaves is a well-meaning venture that works with weaver families in UP’s Baragaon village. The team works closely with the artisans in upholding the age-old tradition of handloom-weaving by assisting them with designs and marketing. The best bit: It brings the weavers dignity of labour and promises a fair price for their craft.
Help Eager Weavers In A Tiny UP Village By Buying Their Beautiful Handlooms
- Upwards: ₹ 1500
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
You’ll be surprised at how badly the small-time weavers working in obscure villages are hit by rampant mechanisation. Their handmade looms are time-consuming, and, thanks to the middlemen, fair remuneration often fails to trickle down to the artisan working at the grassroots. This is exactly why (if you are a conscious buyer and a lover of all things sustainable) you’ll dig their saris, stoles, bags and dupattas.
We’re crushing on these simple, feel-good products, that are as practical as they are good-looking. Plus, the pricing is fair on both sides: The weaver gets what he/she deserves and the benefit of a no-middleman-fee translates into a moderately priced product for the end buyer.
What Could Be Better
In case you're ordering online, they don't do free shipping. But, within India, they'll charge you just INR 100 which we feel is a fairly nominal cost.
- Upwards: ₹ 1500
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Comments (0)