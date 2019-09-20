Himachal's Secret: The Tirthan Valley!

Himachal's Secret to the world - Tirthan Valley Known for Great Himalayan National Park (GHNP) and Jungle hikes, this valley is one of the least commercialized places in Himachal of Kullu Distt. Reach: By Bus/ Car/ Bullet Take a right from Aut Tunnel (if you're on Chd- Manali National Highway) If you're a peace lover and instead of partying if you're someone who'll do a road trip, this is a place for you. Where Mall Roads are the Jungle Walks, Trance Nights are the slow Music from your own BT speakers. If you doodle, write or Read, sit at the Riverside and do it cuz no one will come here and disturb you. Every Picture tells a story 1. That was the view from our Homestay and you can feel the happy - happy vibes from this picture :) Reminds me of the saying - Life Sahi hai 😇 . 2. This is the picture from our Jungle walk when we hiked to the top of the valley through a village and a Primary school. Locals here are very sweet and helpful. You can interact with them, touch their walls unlike Malana and click pictures of them but make sure you take their permission for it. 😅 . 3. When we reached the top of the hill after hiking for almost good 45 minutes, we got to see this amazing view of the whole Tirthan Valley. This place is unknown for tourists, only locals came here with their cows and sheep. . 4. The fourth picture is of Choi Waterfall, this is a sacred waterfall and boozing is strictly prohibited here. There's a secret for you near this waterfall if you go there, you'll find one. Let me know when you're visiting Tirthan valley. . 5. This picture is to tell y'all that locals here are very much dedicated in the conservation of the valley from being commercialized like Shimla, Manali, and Kasol. They say they don't mind losing business but they won't compromise. Often on weekends, they run cleaning drives in the valley to pick up the plastic waste. . 6. This picture is from our Homestay. I'm very thankful to Paras Ram Bharti Ji and his son Vijay Bharti, to show us the real Tirthan. If you ever plan to visit the valley, try staying in TIRTHAN RIVERVIEW HOMESTAY to experience like a local and taste the delicious organic food from their Kitchen. #LearningTravel Homestay Contact details: Tirthan River View Homestay WhatsApp/ Call: Paras Ram Bharti: +91 94186 61315