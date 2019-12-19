No More Synthetic Instant Coffee! These Freshly-Roasted Drip Bags Will Change Your Life

One thing that coffee lovers hate more than not getting their regular cup(s) of coffee is bad coffee. And more often than not, instant coffee is the bad coffee most of them try to avoid.

While instant coffee is usually not strong, not as smooth as freshly roasted coffee, and also tastes super synthetic, it does take into account the convenience factor (it's just so easy to brew!). But what if we told you that you can brew a cup of freshly-roasted, 100% natural filter coffee just as easily?! A new, Delhi-based venture - Home Blend, run by Akshay Jaggi and Saumay Khandelwal, is making it possible.

Home Blend roasts fresh Arabica coffee beans from India, and also has its own green coffee bean processing plant in Indonesia. While they do offer whole coffee beans and ground coffee, their drip coffee bags are what we particularly love.

These drip bags (like tea bags) are filter bags filled with ground whole bean coffee. Place these on a cup, pour hot water in batches through the drip, and what you'll get is a cup of strong, aromatic, and mildly acidic brew. If you're someone who is not a fan of bitter coffee, Home Blend is perfect for you. If not black, you can even enjoy their coffee with milk and sugar, and it'll taste just as comforting. Plus, how convenient (& eco-friendly) are these drips?!

Home Blend's drips come in a box of 10 sachets (for INR 499), and can be bought on their website, Amazon, and offline at The Taste in Defence Colony (near Defence Bakery).