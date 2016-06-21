Home Centre has launched a fun, quirky bakeware collection where you can score all your bakeware essentials, like the bright yellow, orange and peach silicone moulds, cake trays, adorable mittens and, of course, cake platters.
Home Centre's Vibrant New Bakeware Collection Takes The Cake
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
A Homely Spread
With multiple stores and a wide collection of furniture, kitchenware and glassware, Home Centre is where we drop in to quickly pick up our essentials. What’s really catching our eye the most this season, however, is their vibrant bakeware collection which can add the perfect pop of colour to your kitchen.
How And Who
Whether you’re just testing your hands, or are an amateur chef looking to revamp your bakeware accessories, we suggest you give this place a visit. Their bright colours and wide variety will surely woo you over. Pick up spatulas, moulds, cupcake tins, oven mitts, and do not miss the colourful table mats you can decorate your food photos with!
Looking for cute plastic cup and spoon measures or classic metal cake pans? You can get them here at great prices, too.
