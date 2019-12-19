With over 30 years in the market, Ishatvam has a vast range of aesthetic styles, catering to the new and the old alike. With the promise of a highly customised experience, you can’t go wrong with their pieces.
Timeless Home Décor At Ishatvam
- Upwards: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: SULTANPUR
Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder
Ishatvam has something for everyone at their store. From modern, clean-cut silhouettes to rather ornate, opulent ones, you can find furniture, home décor accessories, cutlery and even a smattering of art pieces that could liven up any room. Looking for a splash of colour? Take a look at their cushions- whether you’re looking for bright colours or rich gold textures.
Ishatvam’s identity
They don’t just look for customers, but have formed and nurtured relationships that have lasted generations. Decorating your home isn’t just a task with them; it’s an experience that you enjoy. Plus points for how flexible they are- customisation is a breeze!
LBB’s lovin’
You could have a clear vision for your home or you could just have a vague notion of what you want it to be- their knowledge of materials, textiles and styles {and willingness to share it} will help you find the right fit. Their quaint section of English-style home décor accessories has won us over and you can definitely go to them for bright and detailed cushions. Small pieces have great impact- take a look at their diverse collections of lamps for proof!
We’re all but swooning, and we think you will too.
Price: On request
Other Outlets
