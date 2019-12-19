Pretty Views & Proximity To Markets: This Dalhousie Hotel Is Staycation Goals

This hotel is near Gandhi Market (just 5 minutes away for shopping and food). Oh, and Cafe Dalhousie is also about 5 minutes away from the hotel. With amazing interiors and pretty views, this place is one of the best staycations of this year. As soon as you open the window, you will see about five huge mountains right in front of you. The view is spectacular, and the hotel itself is on a mountaintop. There is a breakfast area which is right at the edge, but don't worry, it's safe though. The service is excellent, and the place is always clean and well-maintained. The rooms can be booked with breakfast and dinner options, and the food here is delicious. While the breakfast has English, Indian, and European spread, the dinner menu changes every day ranging from Chinese and Indian to Italian and Indian. The dining area also has a karaoke with a singer stationed. There's a local North Eastern market near the hotel where you can shop pretty clothes from and relish local food like momos, tandoori dishes, apple-based dishes, and more. And since apples are quite popular in this area, the hotel welcomes the guests by serving them apple juice, also, they believe that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. And we thrive on the local produce of the places that we visit for the essence of the place. Dalhousie has humongous apple farms and eating fresh fruit is a different experience altogether. You'll get fresh apples, juices, apple sweets, and apple wines which are produced locally. Geographically speaking, the greens of the Northern Himalayan pine tree mountains give a very different vibe and feel from what you get in the greens of the Western Ghats in Western India. Khajjar, a hill station in Himachal Pradesh, which is also known as the mini Switzerland of India has a rare combination of three ecosystems: lake, pasture, and forest. It's in Dalhousie and about 3 hours away from the hotel. There are a lot of adventure and sports activities here.