These Camps In Secret Himalayan Spots Are Great For Stargazing & A Chill Time

Looking for a weekend getaway and want to try something new? Then, head to HushNests. Situated in offbeat locations, HushNests are camps that will offer magical stays in the mountains. If you are someone who likes adventure and are an explorer, you should definitely book one of these spaces.

The HushNest team has partnered with locals who possess unused private land at oh-so-pretty locations that wouldn't want you to move away. Currently located near Chakrata and Jangalia, each of the nests (perfect for two) is fully equipped with all the amenities of a regular room. They come with heated bedding, coffee-maker, board games, a mini-library, private outdoor dining area, and an attached washroom (with hot shower). They have tastefully designed the interiors with boho decor, fairy lights, and plug sockets. You'll also find a "lock your phone" box here to help you enjoy some quality time with nature.

Coming to food, most of the vegetables in the dishes used are grown organically at a local farm and cooked by their in-house chef. The staff here is available 24x7 in case you need anything. Oh, and let us tell you, if you're there with your loved one, they could even set up a candle-light dinner exclusively for you!

The room tariffs start at INR 2,000 for a night, per person, exclusive of taxes.