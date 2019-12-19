Visiting Jaipur Soon? Stay At This Music-Themed Airbnb Property

Every single element in The Music Room is beautiful and functional. Even a non-musician (like me) would love to own a space like this. They have an ancient harmonium that works. They also have tablas, saxophone, and a guitar. Plus, a typewriter that I only assume would be working since I couldn’t figure it out. The staff made my stay super comfortable. The host has a bunch of other apartments that are based on different genres of art. My next visit would be the photographer's studio.