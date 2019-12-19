If You're In The Market For Indie Designer Weddingwear, You'll Love Expressionist

I found some incredibly unique stuff in this easy-to-miss basement in Hauz Khas Village. You'll find materials aplenty; georgette, tussar, brocade, chiffon, tulle—you name it and you'll find it here. The store is definitely better for solid hues (with intricate detailing) over prints. I saw a lot of daring, dark hues—think oxblood, raven black, indigos and pine green—but there were also some pretty pastels in the mix. Silhouettes are the real win here. Their bustier tops, peplum blouses, corsets cuts and sweetheart necklines are a dream.