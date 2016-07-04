Ikat Meets Quirk At The French Knot Studio

And if you’re obsessed with ikat like we are, they have a gorgeous collection of home linen, which includes cushion covers and ikat coasters. Their table runners feature block-printed Mughal floral motifs and table mats are hand-woven in ikat. A burst of colours {some pop, some subtle} and a few in monochrome, these are absolutely beautiful.

Box-pleated dresses in handwoven ikat and handloom cotton, machine-embroidered tank tops, and heart block prints in vegetable dyes are among the other cool finds here. They’ve also reinvented and given the little black dress a fresh twist by creating something called the little lace dress — very prom, very chic. But what we love most is one of their dresses made out of double ikat, a rare Indonesian technique.

We also love that they’re a cruelty-free brand and believe in using sustainable methods.

Price: INR 550 – INR 4,500

Contact: Write to thefrenchknotstudio@gmail.com

Follow them on Facebook here to place orders and follow them on Instagram here.