Hyderabad-based The French Knot Studio is every ikat lover’s paradise: From home decor to personal accessories, you’re in for some textile fun.
Ikat Meets Quirk At The French Knot Studio
Spreading The Ikat Love
Ikat, usually associated with simplistic, classy styles, gets a quirky twist at The French Knot Studio, a brand started by Kamini Krishnaraj. The store houses hand bags, home linen, and Indo-Western outfits, where a variety of ikat styles have been explored and quirked to perfection.
Tea-length polka dotted dresses, short frocks in empire silhouettes, casual anti-fit ones for summer, and very interesting kalamkari dresses are what we’re going gaga over. Totes in colours of the Rubik’s Cube that you can store your whole world in and small clutches for those short walks in the neighbourhood, these ikat bags can totally amp up your style quotient.
Home Is Where The Art Is
And if you’re obsessed with ikat like we are, they have a gorgeous collection of home linen, which includes cushion covers and ikat coasters. Their table runners feature block-printed Mughal floral motifs and table mats are hand-woven in ikat. A burst of colours {some pop, some subtle} and a few in monochrome, these are absolutely beautiful.
Box-pleated dresses in handwoven ikat and handloom cotton, machine-embroidered tank tops, and heart block prints in vegetable dyes are among the other cool finds here. They’ve also reinvented and given the little black dress a fresh twist by creating something called the little lace dress — very prom, very chic. But what we love most is one of their dresses made out of double ikat, a rare Indonesian technique.
We also love that they’re a cruelty-free brand and believe in using sustainable methods.
Price: INR 550 – INR 4,500
Contact: Write to thefrenchknotstudio@gmail.com
Follow them on Facebook here to place orders and follow them on Instagram here.
