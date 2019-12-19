Manufacturing and exporting handmade rugs since 1977, Imperial Knots has the most brilliant collection of Turkish Kilims and flatweave rugs. They also customise rugs according to your needs.
Imperial Knots for Handwoven Turkish Kilims and Custom Rugs
- Nearest Metro Station: GURU DRONACHARYA
Shortcut
Rug-ged good looks
Started by husband-wife duo Karan Kohli and Ankita Dabas 35 years ago, Imperial Knots has become a repository of all that is handmade and traditional. They sell hand-tufted and hand-woven rugs, dhurries, bed linen, cushion cover and more, all made by dedicated master-weavers. The company has also founded the NGO, Care and Fair, to promote the education and well-being of carpet weavers and their families.
Everything taken care of
Delivering both across India and abroad, Imperial Knots also has some great deals going through their online sale partners. We loved the Flatweave Rugs and Hand-tufted Dip Dyed Rugs and best of all, they customise these pieces to exactly how you want it. The geometric patterns and vibrants prints add just the right amount of warmth to an ordinary room. Need anything else?
- Nearest Metro Station: GURU DRONACHARYA
Comments (0)