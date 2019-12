Playground Improv Collective will create short, fun, captivating scenes and intriguing characters on the spot, with no script, costumes or sets. Nothing is rehearsed and all the scenes are right then and there.

The high energy show is for you, by you, and about you! It’s a fast, hysterical, unique, and a highly interactive show. Leave the night with a full rack of abs from laughing so much... not guaranteed, but you'll at least feel like you have abs.