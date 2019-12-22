Get The Best Deals On Cosmetics From Premium Brands At India’s Largest Beauty Extravaganza- Make Me Up!

Addicted to make-up? We’ve got great news for you! Make Me Up, India’s largest beauty extravaganza, is coming to Gurugram and trust us, you don’t want to miss out on this! There will be masterclasses from some of the best in the industry- like Guneet Virdi and Shaan Muttathil, panel discussions, a designated area from where you can get amazing deals on make-up products, and much more! If you think your beauty game is on point, participate in the makeover marathons and grooming contests, and you could win an award! At the event, there will also be ramp walks, where you will get to witness fashion sequences highlighting various aspects of make up and beauty. So, come and check it out for yourself to understand what the hype is all about!

