Mufflers, Bags & More: This Instagram Store Has The Prettiest Crochet Accessories

Itihasikala is a women-empowerment initiative that makes and sells knitted bags and mufflers made out of ecologically safe materials like jute, cotton, paper, and textile waste. Started in September 2019 by two NIFT Delhi graduates, the initiative provides training and skill development to women and in the process, helps them become financially independent.

You'll find some really colourful products on their Instagram page. From jumpsuits, cardigans to bags and mufflers, all of the products are hand-made using the crochet technique and come in colours ranging from muted grey to vibrant purple. They have bags in round, rectangular, and boho-styles, and the addition of wooden and leather handles makes them easy to carry and super fashionable. You can choose from the cotton or jute bags, but the jute bead bag is our personal favourite.

Itihasikala's wool mufflers, shrugs, and cardigans can also be a nice addition to your wardrobe this winter. They look super cosy and we're sure they'll last you long as well. Also, note that the products are all one of a kind and made to order. So, you can always get them customised depending on the material that is available. Prices for Itihasikala's products range from INR 1,000 to INR 3,000.

Currently, they retail products through their Instagram store and on Sundays, you can find them at The Earth Collective's market in Sunder Nursery.