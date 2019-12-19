The idea of camping had always involved tents and sleeping bags for us {not to mention granola bars and makeshift loos}. But we have matured, and we have been helped along the way by the Guram brothers. J & R Guram have restyled camping furniture, keeping in line with the British, and their design and aesthetics.
J & R Guram, Reimagining Colonial Camp Furniture {And More}
One look at their catalogue says it all; and we took special notice of the names of their products – the King George Chair, Gangtok Backpack, and the Anderson Safari Chair {rosewood with leather seating and a backrest} say much to you? We’re big fans of the Goojerat Chair and the Jorhat Camp Table. The exuberance and sophistication of their dark polished and durable products makes us rethink all the associations we have with a typical camping experience.
We wonder where the duo got the idea, but we weren’t surprised to learn that Jeet and Raj Guram hail from an Army lineage, and have been supplying their products for more than 15 years now. Life in the cantonment has given them an in into fantastic and earthy designs, the kind that defined British camp life, and are also excessively modern.
Wonder what we’re talking about? All of their products are collapsible, foldable, and easily stored. And they don’t stop there – there’s also a range of gifting options, sporting accessories, picnic boxes and safari bags to choose from. Perhaps a decanter of Scotch is all that’s missing?
Where: 201 Vasant Enclave, Vasant Vihar
Contact: rajguram@gmail.com
Price: On request
You can check out their website here.
