Monsoon might just have come in, but always remember what the Starks taught you; winter is coming. You need to be prepared, and with sales and offers all around, it seems like a good time to stock up for the coming months. Here’s a list of jackets you must rock this coming winter.
Jacket Of All Trades: 5 Jackets Every Man Should Own
Zara Bomber Jacket
A basic black bomber pretty much goes with any combination, and this one’s great for daily wear. The fabric is light {cotton and polyester FTW!} and the hood adds to its look.
Where: Find your nearest store here
Price: INR 1,990
Massimo Dutti Blue Nappa Leather Jacket
Ever since the Massimo Dutti store opened up in Delhi, we’ve had our eyes set on this one. This beauty might be a bit expensive, but it is a great buy in terms of quality and style.
Where: Select Citywalk, District Centre, Sector 6, Saket
Price: INR 17,990
- Upwards: ₹ 7000
H&M Denim Jacket With Hood
A fusion between your favourite grey sweatshirt and denim jacket, this one looks great for casual gatherings and daily wear. Pait it up with distressed denims, a basic tee and sneakers, and you’re sorted.
Where: Find your nearest store here
Price: INR 2,999
Superdry Olive Green Parka Jacket
This Parka is perfect for combating the chills, and is loaded with pockets so you never run out of space. Made of 100% cotton, it is light, stylish and totally worth the money.
Where: Buy it online here
Price: INR 8,991
ASOS River Island Denim Jacket In Light Wash Blue
A classic gem from the River Island collection, this denim jacket is bound to be a 24/7 pick {much like your favourite pair of denims}. It’s midweight, comfortably fits and is an all-weather investment for you.
Where: Buy it online here
Price: INR 4,920
