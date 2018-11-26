JLF Attendees, Book One Of These 8 Homestays In Jaipur Before It's Too Late

To all the small groups out there, this tree house with a lovely garden has so many cool things to make that Jaipur holiday super-fun. Think movies under the stars, camping tents, a garden jacuzzi and a tree house. The most brilliant thing about it is it runs on solar power! The place is a little away from the city, so if you don’t mind a commute just so you can kick back away from the city that’s crammed with tourists at this time of the year, it’s a great choice. And, if you’re splitting the per night cost, it won’t burn a gaping hole in your pocket either (at least, for the luxuries it offers).

P.S. You can request traditional meals and they’ll be taken care of.

Price: INR 9K/night (for 5 guests).