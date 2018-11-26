Headed for the Jaipur Literature Festival (Jan 23 to 27) and not keen on staying with that distant relative who asks too many questions? Not sure if budget hostels overflowing with chatty travellers is your scene? These home stays are your best bet. The 10 AirBnBs and hotels we’ve picked out are both quiet and charming.
JLF Attendees, Book One Of These 8 Homestays In Jaipur Before It's Too Late
Headed for the Jaipur Literature Festival (Jan 23 to 27) and not keen on staying with that distant relative who asks too many questions? Not sure if budget hostels overflowing with chatty travellers is your scene? These home stays are your best bet. The 10 AirBnBs and hotels we’ve picked out are both quiet and charming.
Holiday Home With A Tree House & Garden
To all the small groups out there, this tree house with a lovely garden has so many cool things to make that Jaipur holiday super-fun. Think movies under the stars, camping tents, a garden jacuzzi and a tree house. The most brilliant thing about it is it runs on solar power! The place is a little away from the city, so if you don’t mind a commute just so you can kick back away from the city that’s crammed with tourists at this time of the year, it’s a great choice. And, if you’re splitting the per night cost, it won’t burn a gaping hole in your pocket either (at least, for the luxuries it offers).
P.S. You can request traditional meals and they’ll be taken care of.
Price: INR 9K/night (for 5 guests).
- Room Rent: ₹ 8200
Camellia 'Luxe Homestay'
One look at this ancestral house and you know a lot of thought has gone into decorating it and bringing it to life. Like Aashiana, this is also a stone’s throw away from the JLF venue. If you have a moment of boredom, they’ve got tea-tasting sessions, golf, and lots of cafes to hang at. This, in particular, is for those who like hotel-like comforts but home-style hospitality.
Price: Starting at INR 3200/night for two
- Room Rent: ₹ 3200
Suman's Home
While this is not a homestay, a suite at this hotel is perfect for two people who want the amenities of a hotel but the warmth of a BnB. They've got an in-house pool, offer breakfast at their poolside cafe, a one-way complimentary transfer, and they even have a library and garden. In case you were wondering, it's just about an 8 minutes drive from here to Diggi Place.
Price: INR 3,150/night for 2
- Room Rent: ₹ 3150
Omaala
Omaala, meaning the Earth, is a one bedroom apartment located about 15 minutes away from Hotel Diggi Palace. A living room with pantry, bedroom, balcony and bath are all the amenities you'll find here. It's also an airy, clean space that can easily accommodate a group of three.
Price: INR 2900/night for 3 guests
- Room Rent: ₹ 2900
Saurabh's Apartment
If you're a big group of about 8 people, and are looking for a fuss-free, basic (but clean), and most importantly, affordable BnB, book this one right away. It's a two-bedroom spacious apartment that offers amenities like toiletries, WiFi, TV, free parking and we hear that the host is super helpful when it comes to planning your Jaipur itinerary.
Price: INR 5430/night for 8 guests
- Room Rent: ₹ 5430
Courtyard Serenity at Kalpyog
Kalpyog is a super cosy homestay that's about 500 metres away from a bunch of restaurants, and about 10 minutes away from the JLF venue. The room itself is spacious, well-lit, and has super clean bathrooms (hey, we know folks who're particular about that). In case you want to take a break in between your JLF schedule, feel free to let give Kalpana, the host, a heads up, and she'll be happy to host a yoga class for you (she's a yoga guru too!).
Price: 3,055/night for two
- Room Rent: ₹ 4050
Artist's Home
Appreciate art? This artist's studio is full of beautiful artefacts, books, paintings and tools that are bound to serve as inspiration or the perfect Instagram background. This BnB also has a terrace and an art gallery (within the building) that can be explored at leisure, and you’re free to order meals from the many cafes close by. We’d totally recommend this for those hitting JLF solo or with bae/the best mate.
Price: INR 6,100/night for two guests
- Room Rent: ₹ 6100
Divya's Home
Truth be told, this homestay is not as conveniently located to the JLF venue (it's about 15 minutes away by car), but it is beautiful! It's warm, cosy, well-decorated, and has a cute little balcony for you to chill at after a long day of panel discussions, talks, and performances.
Price: INR 5268/night for six guests
- Room Rent: ₹ 4130
Comments (0)