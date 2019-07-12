50 Shades Of Pastel: Shop June Studios' Shirts, Dresses, Tops & More

June Studios stuns with their earthy palette of colours, their billowy shapes and silhouettes, and delivers on apparel for the girl looking for easy yet polished workwear... basically us! Their collection includes dresses, maxis, shirts and tops. You can spot classics like a mandarin collared white shirt and French-girl favourite Gingham tops. But what we really adore them for is their bell sleeve loose-fit shirts, cactus embroidered shirts, and workwear dresses in cottons.

All we need to do? Slip on a June top, wear a pair of our favourite jeans, and we're ready to go. With everything under INR 3000, June Studios is guaranteed to make your fashion heart sing.