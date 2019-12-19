Kebabs, Tikkas And Haleem Biryani At Kaiser

Start with tikkas and order the mutton tikka blindly; it’s luscious and soft, superbly well-cooked and a good choice over chicken. Though if you’re more of a kukkad person, go for the Tangdi kebab, though for a creamier version, try the Malai Tangdi Kebab; Kaiser is very liberal with the ‘malai’ bit.

Going back to mutton, the burra deserves a mention. Once you’re done with the starters {though you could make a meal of them}, move straight to the Kaiser Haleem for mutton or the chicken korma for chicken.

The biryani here is on its way to iconic status. The Haleem Biryani is Kaiser Haleem topped over biryani rice, with haleem condiments used as garnish, which in itself is an entire meal {bring friends to finish this platter!}. One of our favourite meal combos was the Sheermaal and mutton rogan josh; the sweet and spice balance is super delish.

Vegetarians, don’t despair, the Jalfarezi Paneer here is to die for, and surprisingly pairs very well with garlic naan.

Just in case you’re on the go, they have rolls too; given the repertoire of their kebabs, these are a good idea if you need a snack between meals.