This is a carnivore’s playground. Kaiser makes classic kebabs and tikkas, making them super juicy and aromatic and downplaying the pungency normally associated with Indian grills and curries.
Kebabs, Tikkas And Haleem Biryani At Kaiser
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Shortcut
Nice to Meat Who?
It has gotta be the Mutton Gilafi Seekh, the Afghani Chicken and the Haleem Biryani.
Lowdown On The Ambience
Probably one of the best places for kebabs, curries and biryani at Supermart right now, Kaiser is spacious and comfy. With wall art of iconic structures of Delhi, it’s all sunny and yellow. Service is polite and prompt, and they’re glad to pitch dishes they specialise in.
And The Food...
Start with tikkas and order the mutton tikka blindly; it’s luscious and soft, superbly well-cooked and a good choice over chicken. Though if you’re more of a kukkad person, go for the Tangdi kebab, though for a creamier version, try the Malai Tangdi Kebab; Kaiser is very liberal with the ‘malai’ bit.
Going back to mutton, the burra deserves a mention. Once you’re done with the starters {though you could make a meal of them}, move straight to the Kaiser Haleem for mutton or the chicken korma for chicken.
The biryani here is on its way to iconic status. The Haleem Biryani is Kaiser Haleem topped over biryani rice, with haleem condiments used as garnish, which in itself is an entire meal {bring friends to finish this platter!}. One of our favourite meal combos was the Sheermaal and mutton rogan josh; the sweet and spice balance is super delish.
Vegetarians, don’t despair, the Jalfarezi Paneer here is to die for, and surprisingly pairs very well with garlic naan.
Just in case you’re on the go, they have rolls too; given the repertoire of their kebabs, these are a good idea if you need a snack between meals.
#LBBTip
Kaiser is the only place in Gurgaon where you’ll find paan kulfi made with fresh paan leaves, with a filling of gulkand.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Comments (0)