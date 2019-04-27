Karma Lakeland's- Clean, Green & Organic!

We both believe in spending on a great experience and it just gets better when we find a place that is all about it. Karma Lakelands is one beautiful property located on National Highway 8 spread across almost 300 acres. It comprises of both indoor and outdoor experiences, to name a few - Luxury Villas and chalets overlooking a beautiful lake and a 9 hole golf course (Completely Environment-Friendly), Restaurants and decks, Tennis and Squash Courts, Gym and Meditation Centre, etc. The whole property is a state of the art project that is focused on organic living. Karma believes in giving back to the environment and therefore everything is organically grown. Though the property is so close to the fast-paced corporate hub - Gurugram yet the whole property breathes fresh air every day and that is the difference that you will see once you enter this beautiful property. The place offers something for everyone, whether you’re spending a weekend or hosting your corporate or family events or looking for luxury residences following eco-responsible practices. Enjoy their facilities at a fair price & relish the delicacies cooked-up by their award-winning farm chef! The beautiful bougainvillaea drive is a picturesque backdrop as the colours pop-up perfectly in pictures. This place also has facilities like the trampoline, swimming pool and an obstacle course. A place perfect for all age groups, where you can spend some quality time with your loved ones, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Shout-out to Aashna Khurana & Bhisham Chawla for their hospitality at Karma and the farmer chef's - Jayanandan Bhaskar and Shashwat Bishnoi for conducting an incredible cooking master class for us. We literally felt at home away from home!