I’d recommend Martina Wu for any and every hair-cut, style or colour. Turns out, her salon in Malviya Nagar has another hidden gem. Round of applause for the most non-judgemental waxing lady I’ve met—Kavita.

For the uninitiated, a Brazillian wax is having the entirety of your nether region’s, ahem, “growth” removed. It hurts a lot, no matter how frequently you get it done. Here's a tip, choose chocolate wax (getting it done with normal wax is not a good idea).