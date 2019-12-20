F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

Key-to Fitness: Keto Your Way Into Good Health With These Amaze Options From KetoRoo!

Home Bakers

KetoRoo Bakes

Saket, New Delhi
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

88-C, 1st Floor, Press Enclave Marg, Khidki Village, Saket, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

If following a Keto Diet has been on your list for some time now, but you’ve been wondering where to get your Keto fill from, fret no more! KetoRoo is here, making sure your dose of Keto is just a click away, with its website providing a seamless hassle-free delivery experience. With same-day deliveries across the Delhi NCR spectrum from its kitchen nestled in Press Enclave Saket, KetoRoo also ships Keto Goodies across India! 

From Keto Pizzas to Keto Brownies, we can’t stop drooling over their menu already! Apart from being low on carbs, KetoRoo does sugar-free, grain-free, gluten-free delights, with large portion sizes, thus ensuring that the added taste of the goodies doesn’t compromise on health. We also suggest you try their subscription offers & order in for the week in one single go!

Pro-Tip

We say order in now, with promo-code KETOROO10 to get special discounts!

