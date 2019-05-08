AIR in West Delhi already won over our hearts with their massive open-air terrace. But that's not all - they are doing something new every month to keep you guys coming back!
Ladies Night, Live Singing & More: Here's Why This Rooftop Lounge In West Delhi Should Be Your Next Hang
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Nearest Metro Station: SHIVAJI PARK
A Night To Remeber
Ladies, planning a girls night soon? Hear hear, AIR in West Delhi is hosting a Ladies Night every Wednesday! Whether you're a margarita person or a shots kinda gal, or even prefer good ol' beer - they've got 1+1 on all this and more starting 8.30 pm. Plus, it definitely helps that they've got one of the largest bars in town, so you know that they've got a lot for you to choose from. What's your poison girls?
Men, we've got something for you too. Planning a date night with bae? They've got live singing every FRiday and Sunday. Take her out for a relaxed evening full of beautiful melodies and yummy drinks on an open rooftop with a beautiful skyline of the city - we've heard that an evening like this does wonders.
So, We Are Saying...
That's not all, they are also offering a discount of flat 25% on your entire food menu throughout the day. Call up your peeps and plan the perfect outing with delish food, unlimited booze, and tons of fun!
