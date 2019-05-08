Ladies Night, Live Singing & More: Here's Why This Rooftop Lounge In West Delhi Should Be Your Next Hang

Ladies, planning a girls night soon? Hear hear, AIR in West Delhi is hosting a Ladies Night every Wednesday! Whether you're a margarita person or a shots kinda gal, or even prefer good ol' beer - they've got 1+1 on all this and more starting 8.30 pm. Plus, it definitely helps that they've got one of the largest bars in town, so you know that they've got a lot for you to choose from. What's your poison girls?

Men, we've got something for you too. Planning a date night with bae? They've got live singing every FRiday and Sunday. Take her out for a relaxed evening full of beautiful melodies and yummy drinks on an open rooftop with a beautiful skyline of the city - we've heard that an evening like this does wonders.