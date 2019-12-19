Longing For A Relaxing Getaway With Your Fur-Baby?Then Hit Up This Place

Do you want a quiet getaway into the hills, escaping from all the hustle & madness? Be at a place where you feel home away from home? Want to have a laid back road trip along with your Furbaby? If the answer is yes, Oak Grove Inn is the place to be. This ancestral property lies in Jaiharikhal, away from Lansdowne central. The quaint hamlet has been beautifully & aesthetically designed & decorated by the adorable Rawat couple. The property is divided into their private bungalow & the Inn building that houses the rooms + Dining hall. However, the entire property is open for Guests :) After an approx 6 hours drive from Noida, we reached the place & immediately all the tiredness seemed to faze away. The sit out areas have been fantastically designed with each away from other so groups can hang out accordingly. The best one is called "God's own Window" & yeah, it was so aptly named. Our second most fav spot was the "Hideout" which was more private. A narrow flight of stairs lead you down to this amazing sit out. The Lunch was home-cooked & delicious. Post a quick nap, we headed back to the Gazibo to witness the mesmerizing sunset & sat there until Dinner. All along, the cool breeze, the hustling of trees & chirping of birds were Enough to soothe our flared nerves. Decor enthusiasts or garden lovers would love this place even more. The place was adorned with wild roses all over in various hues of pink. The rustic cafe style decor all over won my heart with quirky little items thrown in here & there. The place was big enough for my goofy dog to run around & go crazy seeing some monkeys in the vicinity. There is a 1.5 km trek down a village where a Gharwali breakfast can be arranged upon request. Overall, we had a great relaxing stay with such warm hospitality & feeling of oneness with mother nature. I would return for sure. This place is Highly recommended if there is nothing on your agenda except unwinding & relaxing!