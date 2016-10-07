Forgot To Get A Wedding Outfit In Time? These 15 Stores Will Accommodate You

So your best friend is getting married and you couldn’t be more excited. Another exciting part of weddings? Planning what you’re going to wear for each function.

So you go on a Pinterest spree, pinning wedding lehengas and anarkalis for inspiration, and before you know it, the wedding day is too close for comfort and all your dreams of building your outfit from scratch just went out of the window.

Fret not, for we’ve picked out the best stores in the city that can give you ready-made apparel for every function. You’re welcome.

Purple Panchi

We’d Go Here For…Their suit sets in deliciously bright colours! How gorgeous will this green kurta set with pink dupatta look for a mehendi? We even have our eyes on this yellow suit set with bird foil print.

Where: Anantam, South Extension – II. You can even shop their creations here and here.

Price: Starting at INR 6,799 for kurta sets

Ogaan

We’d Go Here For…SO many designers that they have on board! If we’d to pick favourites for last minute wedding shopping, we’d say check out Payal Khandwala, Sukriti & Aakriti, and Ulupi.

Where: For a complete list of stores, click here. Shop online here

Price: Varies as per designer

Biba

We’d Go Here For…Their collection of affordable, ready-made suit sets. For truly something festive, check out the Rohit Bal Collection – we like this ivory cotton-silk set and this mint green kalidar suit in chanderi silk.

Where: For a complete list of stores, click here. Or shop online here

Price: Starting at INR 5,000 for a suit set {approx.}

Madsam Tinzin

We’d Go Here For…Their Brok-Pa collection, which is all-white and all too beautiful. We love the drapes and textures they’ve created with their fabric. While slightly on the more expensive side, these pieces are rather unique, so go ahead and splurge!

Where: 5K/2 Ground Floor, Near BSES Power House, Shahpur Jat

Price: Starting at INR 14,500

The Loom

We’d Go Here For…Their curation of indie labels doing great Indian wear. Check out The Silk Route for gorgeous skirts, capes, and jackets in tussar and raw silk {perfect for sangeets and cocktails}, Rang Rasiya for anarkali and sharara suit sets, and Noor for single coloured kurtas in chanderi silk.

Where: Shop online here

Price: Starting at INR 1,399 for palazzos pants

Rang By Manjula Soni

We’d Go Here For…anarkalis with simple gota work and leheriya chunnis, sarees that celebrate Rajasthani colours and fabrics, angrakhas in the most stunning ombres, and dupattas.

Where: D-115, Defence Colony

Price: On request

Sustain By Good Earth

We’d Go Here For…The simplest and understated wedding wear in silk and chanderi with minimal embroidery.

Where: For a complete list of stores click here. You can shop online here.

Price: Starting at INR 5,000 {approx}

Komal At Arjun Shopping Complex, GK

We’d Go Here For…Their anarkali-palazzo sets and their spot-on skills in customisation.

Where: Shop no. 123, Archana Shopping Complex, GK I

Price: Starting at INR 4,000 for sets

Fabindia

We’d Go Here For…Their rather impressive collection of simple and beautiful kurtas and dupattas that you can mix and match your own way.

Where: For a complete list of stores, click here. Or shop online here.

Price: Starting at INR 2,500 {approx.}

Ritu Kumar

We’d Go Here For…This brocade blouse and this all-white suit with Lucknowi shadow work and mukaish embroidery. They even have a decent selection of lehengas.

Where: For a complete list of stores, click here

Price: Starting at INR 4,500 {approx.}

Baavli

We’d Go Here For…Their Indian wear that’s slightly more on the contemporary side. Expect lots of pastel {and white} shades, tulles, and applique work—pretty awesome for your best friend’s cocktail or sangeet to dress up for.

Where: 131, Meherchand Market, Lodhi Colony

Price: Starting at INR 17,500

Mogra

We’d Go Here For…Their ready-made lehenga sets that can easily be dressed up for weddings and dressed down smaller events and parties. This red block print lehenga and this bagru lehenga are just so, so beautiful!

Where: Shop online here

Price: Starting at INR 5,000 for sets

Meena Bazaar

We’d Go Here For…Their sharara suit sets in with thread and gota patti work.

Where: For a complete list of stores, click here

Price: Starting at INR 4,500 {approx.}

Raw Mango

We’d Go Here For…Their Spring Summer ’16 collection, which uses Chanderi and organza in shades of white, ivory, gold, and blush, plus the Festive Collection where you’ll find beautiful kurta-pencil pants sets, lehengas, and full-length dresses, all made using kadwa Banarasi technique from Varanasi.

Where: Angoori Badi, Farm 2, Road AA, Ansal Villas, Satbadi, Chhatarpur

Price: On request

Khara Kapas

We’d Go Here For…This pink & grey ghagra set, this maroon paisley ghagra set, and this mint & tangerine sharara set.

Where: Shop online here

Price: Starting at INR 6,500

