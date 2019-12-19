Leave the city behind and escape to The Last Resort, a charming homestay in the mountains in Chikmagalur. Take a trip during the weekdays for awesome discounts on tariff {basic accommodation prices begin at INR 550!}.
The Last Resort: A Comfortable Homestay In Chikmagalur Set Amidst Misty Hills
The Hills Are Alive
Located in the foothills of unspoilt Kemmangundi, The Last Resort’s stunning location is worth the trip. And the budget prices only make it a more attractive option. The place is very popular with families, travelling friends and corporate getaways. So, if you’re planning a trip on a weekend, we recommend you book your room well in advance.
Travelling to The Last Resort on weekdays has its perks, too. The owners offer massive discounts and you can snap up a room plus three meals for as low as INR 1,300 per person. If you only want a room to stay, the rent can cost you as little as INR 550.
There are 21 independent cottages surrounded by tall trees and gardens, and the spacious rooms come with cosy beds and large bathrooms. A flat-screen TV and free WiFi are the only luxuries you’ll get here. Since there are not many restaurants or shops nearby, we recommend you sign up for their homely meals while making a reservation; they’re well worth it. However, the owners still recommend you carry your own tipple, since finding a bar might be a hassle while you’re there.
All About The Outdoors
For people who love exploring the outdoors, The Last Resort and Chikmagalur are perfect. At the resort, you can wander about the gardens, try your hand at a few games, and also cosy up by campfires by night.
Even though The Last Resort is located amidst hills and forests, it is still well-connected to the tourist hotspots in Chikamagalur. Trek up the Kemmanagundi Hills to reach ‘Z’ point that offers scenic views of the mist-covered mountains surrounding the place. A short drive will also take you to the frothy white waters of the Hebbe Falls and the gushing Kalhatti Falls. Wildlife enthusiasts should visit the Bhadra Tiger Reserve {home to deers, elephants, gaurs, panthers and tigers, along with over 250 species of birds} and explore the lush Jagara Pass Valley.
