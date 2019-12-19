The Last Resort: A Comfortable Homestay In Chikmagalur Set Amidst Misty Hills

Located in the foothills of unspoilt Kemmangundi, The Last Resort’s stunning location is worth the trip. And the budget prices only make it a more attractive option. The place is very popular with families, travelling friends and corporate getaways. So, if you’re planning a trip on a weekend, we recommend you book your room well in advance.

Travelling to The Last Resort on weekdays has its perks, too. The owners offer massive discounts and you can snap up a room plus three meals for as low as INR 1,300 per person. If you only want a room to stay, the rent can cost you as little as INR 550.

There are 21 independent cottages surrounded by tall trees and gardens, and the spacious rooms come with cosy beds and large bathrooms. A flat-screen TV and free WiFi are the only luxuries you’ll get here. Since there are not many restaurants or shops nearby, we recommend you sign up for their homely meals while making a reservation; they’re well worth it. However, the owners still recommend you carry your own tipple, since finding a bar might be a hassle while you’re there.