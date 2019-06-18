LBBbyChance: Come, Be A Star! LBB Is Looking For Fresh Faces To Be Our In House Video Brand Ambassadors

We are looking for you if you think you are P-H-A-T (Pretty, Happening and Talented) and the world revolves around you. Calling out to all aspiring actors and drama queens - if you think you can bring out your sass in front of the camera, engage a crowd with your charm, be funny, look cool, speak confidently in videos and be the star in every room you walk in, this is your big break!

Check out Billy Eichner, a Youtube Personality hosting “Billyonthestreet” - and you will know exactly what we are talking about!

