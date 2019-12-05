LBB Users, Get Designer Menswear At Philocaly At A 20% Discount!

What's Happening?

We're bang in the middle of the wedding season and wedding shopping is on the top of our list. To get you rolling, we have tied up with Philocaly for a special 20% discount on all their products for a whole month! All you have to do is register and we'll send you a discount code that you can use to shop at Philocaly's store in Shahpur Jat.

One of our favourite menswear stores in Delhi, Philocaly has a fantastic collection of sherwanis, bandhgalas, kurtas, suits, tuxedos, shirts, neck-ties, and pocket squares. The minimal designs and attention to detail is what sets Philocaly apart. The people at the store are fantastic stylists as well and will help you pick out a piece that is perfect for your needs.

How’s the venue?

Philocaly's store is located on Fashion Street in Shahpur Jat. The store echoes the brand's minimal design philosophy and is well-organized, so self-discovery is a real breeze. Philocaly is open from 11 AM - 8 PM from Monday to Saturday and 1 PM - 8 PM on Sunday. Hauz Khas on Yellow Line is the nearest metro station.

Make a note

You can avail this deal till the 2nd of January, 2020. It is valid ONLY on all non-discounted Philocaly branded products, and not on the shoes they stock from other brands. There is no minimum order value and the offer isn't applicable online.

Also, we'd love it if you could share pictures of your pretty purchases with us via social media. Don't forget to tag us and the store, and of course, happy shopping!

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE
