LBB Users, You Can Avail A Special 20% Discount At Mustard Stores Across India

20% Discount On Mustard Fashion's Apparel For LBB Users

Entry FREE

Sun - Wed | 15 Dec, 2019 - 15 Jan, 2020

10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Mustard

Address: M-26, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

What's Happening?

Mustard Fashion is brand that offers casual dresses, tops, ethnic wear, everyday pants, and a crazy variety of stoles and duppattas too. We particularly love them for their variety in sizes which start at about 25-26 inches (waist) and can go up to 43-44 inches as well. Best part ? It's all very affordably priced!

But now, the prices are going to get even better for all LBB users because we've teamed up with the Mustard Fashion folks to offer you an exclusive 20% discount on all of this brand's apparel. You can walk into any one of Mustard's offline stores across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Punjab, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun to avail the discount. All you've got to do? Show the email you've received from LBB (one with the code) to the staff at the Mustard store, simply forward the same to salessupport@emustard.com, and voila, you'll get a 20% off on your bill (because let's face it, you're special!).

Know what we're using this discount code for? To shop for Mustard's stellar collection of Indo-western blouses, and their solid-coloured buttoned jackets. They actually have plenty of stunning apparel to offer, so we recommend that you register right away, and get ready to stock up right after!

How’s the venue?

Mustard Fashion is a trusted brand that has been around for a while and thankfully, they've got numerous stores (33 to be precise) across India. Find the closest store to you via this link.

Make a note

The discount is valid between Dec 15, 10am to Jan 15, 2020, 10pm. It'll be applicable on all of Mustard's apparel across their 33 offline stores in India (not applicable online). There is no minimum order value. Please make sure that you've registered on our platform. Registered users will receive an email from LBB with the code and all the details. To avail the discount, users must show the email with the code at the offline Mustard stores and before doing so, will also have to forward the same email to this address - salessupport@emustard.com.

Also, we'd love it if you could share pictures of your epic purchases with us via social media. Don't forget to tag us and Mustard Fashion (@mustard_fashion), and of course, happy shopping!

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE
