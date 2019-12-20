Their furniture is exquisite and they have a variety of seasonal colours to match your home decor. The stylish furniture includes beds, jaali frames, colourful candle stands, vases, as soft as marshmallow quilts and exclusive colourful stoles. They also have quirky cushions with characters of your favourite characters from American soaps like Prison Break, Friends and more. The prices start at INR 1,500.
Furniture, Cushions, Quilts And More: Silk Road And Beyond Is A Treasure Trove
It's a tiny shop located in the basement of N Block, Greater Kailash, so keep your eyes peeled.
