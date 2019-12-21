LBBExperience: Join Us For A Stellar Baking Masterclass With US Cranberries!

Have you been wondering how to make wholesome, healthy, but still delicious foods? Then join us for a Baking masterclass with US Cranberries at. The masterclass will be held on Saturday, December 21, from 11 am to 1 pm.

Come to create simple, curated recipes by Chef Amit Kumar. You will learn all about the art of baking delectable recipes in these two hours and meet like-minded people. The best part—these tasty recipes are also healthy for you and your family!

Interact with fellow food enthusiasts on clean eating, learn about the health benefits packed into cranberries, and discover all the reasons as to why you should include US Cranberries in your daily baking and cooking. So, get ready for a delightful evening of cooking, eating, and fun, courtesy US Cranberries and Elma's Bakery and Kitchen in Hauz Khas Village.