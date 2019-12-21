F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

#LBBExperience: Join Us For A Stellar Baking Masterclass With US Cranberries!

Hosted By LBB Events
LBB X US Cranberries Baking Masterclass

Entry FREE

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Elma's Bakery & Kitchen

Address: 31, Hauz Khas Fort Road, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

What's Happening?

Have you been wondering how to make wholesome, healthy, but still delicious foods? Then join us for a Baking masterclass with US Cranberries at. The masterclass will be held on Saturday, December 21, from 11 am to 1 pm. 

Come to create simple, curated recipes by Chef Amit Kumar. You will learn all about the art of baking delectable recipes in these two hours and meet like-minded people. The best part—these tasty recipes are also healthy for you and your family! 

Interact with fellow food enthusiasts on clean eating, learn about the health benefits packed into cranberries, and discover all the reasons as to why you should include US Cranberries in your daily baking and cooking. So, get ready for a delightful evening of cooking, eating, and fun, courtesy US Cranberries and Elma's Bakery and Kitchen in Hauz Khas Village. 

How’s the venue?

Elma’s makes the cut for being one of the most aesthetic spaces in HKV. The quaint European theme teamed with gorgeous plants, vintage European crockery, a grandfather clock, a wooden piano and more of such quirky elements, makes it a mighty camera-friendly space. With good coffee and excellent choice of desserts, the place is tailor made for everybody who is a sucker for pretty spaces!

Make a note

If you want to bring somebody along with you, please register for them separately by hitting the red 'Register' button!

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE
