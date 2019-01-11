Plan Your Shopping Day! Find Out Which Market Is Closed On Which Day

We know that it can be a damn shame to get all wired to go on a shopping spree, and then having to cancel. Here’s a handy list of which Delhi markets are closed on which day to help you plan in advance.

Sarojini Nagar

Closed on: Monday

Our favourite haunt on any given day, the place remains closed on Monday. Although, on the other hand, the best day to go is on Tuesday, since all the new stock comes in then. If you do end up going on a Monday, you’ll get second-hand and stolen things for 20 bucks or less.

Sarojini Nagar Market

Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi

    Noida Sector 18

    Closed on: Tuesday

    From Colonel’s Kebabs to Kaffiiaa, from Burbee’s to Nizam’s Kathi, we are bowled over by Noida’s Sector 18 market. They have a lot of electronic stores and other pop-ups, which are closed on Tuesdays.

    Sector 18

    Sector 18, Noida

      Tibetan Market, Janpath

      Closed on: Sunday

      One of the most fun markets to traverse is the Tibetan Market in Janpath, and, unfortunately, you’ll find it shut on Sundays. Some of the restaurants in Connaught Place remain closed in the mornings and sleepily open during the evenings, but it’s better to give it a miss.

      Tibetan Market

      Janpath, New Delhi

        Chandni Chowk

        Closed on: Sunday

        While you have to miss out on Nai Sadak’s book market on a Sunday, you can check out the book bazaar and the Chor Bazaar during the mornings. The nearest metro stations are Chandni Chowk and Chawri Bazaar on the yellow line. Also, make sure to bargain and avoid going during the second half of the day to avoid the rush. Read everything about Chandni Chowk here.

        Chandni Chowk

        New Delhi

          Khan Market

          Closed on: Sunday

          Though the restaurants are usually open (Yay! More Big Chill for us), you’ll find the smaller stalls and stores closed on Sunday.

          Khan Market

          Rabindra Nagar, Khan Market, New Delhi

            Kamla Nagar

            Closed on : Monday

            Our favourite when it comes to shopping on tiny student budgets, Kamla Nagar is the place where new restaurants constantly pop up. No point going here on a Monday, though—almost everything is closed. 

            Kamla Nagar Market

            Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

              GK I & II M Block Market

              Closed on: Tuesday

              Just like how GK1 M Block is just not traversable on weekends, you’ll find a ghost town thereabouts on a Tuesday. This sucks for all the college-goers around the area, but hey, give them a rest okay?

              Again, while most restaurants will be open, the offices and smaller stores are usually closed on a Tuesday in GK II.

              M Block Market

              Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

                Jwala Heri Market

                Closed on: Wednesday

                This market is one of those typically unorganised Delhi shopping hubs, where you have to look closely for what you need, because there’s just so much to choose from! Jwalaheri can be a lot of fun, as we found out here.

                Jwala Heri Main Market

                Jwalaheri Village, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi

                  Karol Bagh

                  Closed on: Monday

                  This is one of the oldest markets of the city that keeps us going back for the chaos, Punjabi tailoring shops and jewellery stores. Gaffar market has a bunch of imported goods to check out. Karol Bagh FTW!

                  Karol Bagh Market

                  4.2

                  Karol Bagh, New Delhi

                    Nehru Place

                    Closed on: Sunday

                    Usually, Nehru Place is closed on Sundays, but you can find some loitering salesmen with cables, microphones et al, as well as some smaller shops that will sell you phone covers. The majority of the electronic work is stalled on a Sunday.

                    Nehru Place Market

                    60, Market Road, Nehru Place, New Delhi

                      Kailash Colony

                      Closed on: Tuesday

                      While college students keep hanging out around the area even when it’s closed, if you’re looking for a grocery or fruit guy, they’ll probably be at home sleeping on a Tuesday.

                      Kailash Colony Market

                      Kailash Colony, Greater Kailash, New Delhi

                        Lajpat Nagar

                        Closed on: Monday

                        Asia’s largest place for salwars and suits, we keep going for the summery, vibrant prints and the shops full of fancy kolhapuris and flats. You’ll only find the churanwala and restaurants open in Lajpat Nagar on a Monday, though.

                        Lajpat Nagar Market

                        Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

                          Galleria

                          Closed on: Tuesday

                          This sweet little market has stayed on amongst all the malls that have come and gone. We love to talk about the new things that keep making their way here. But we suggest a day other than Tuesday to visit.

                          Galleria Market

                          Galleria Market, DLF Phase 4, Sector 28, Gurgaon

                            Kirti Nagar Furniture Market

                            Closed on: Monday

                            Planning to spruce up the house? A new couch maybe? A new dining set sound good? Well, you’ll get all of that and more (basically, everything related to furniture) at the Kirti Nagar furniture market. Don’t head there on a Monday, though. You’ll only find disappointment, not new furniture.

                            Kirti Nagar Market

                            Kirti Nagar, New Delhi

                              Rajouri Garden

                              Closed on: Wednesday

                              The West Delhi hub for all things shopping, Rajouri Garden is a market full of pedestrians with a profusion of shopping bags in hand. There’s no point going there on a Wednesday—you’ll only find closed shutters and your shopping dreams shattered.

                              Rajouri Garden Market

                              Block J, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

                                Chawri Bazaar

                                Closed on: Sunday

                                If you’re feeling like diving into some jalebi, halwa, and other finger-licking street food, Chawri Bazaar is your respite. The market is also famous for its horde of wedding card printers, so if you’re a bride or groom to be, you might want to stay back and enjoy your Sunday elsewhere. 

                                Chawri Bazar

                                Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

                                  Laxmi Nagar

                                  Closed on: Monday

                                  Pack up the fancy footwear and go with the rugged ones, Laxmi Nagar market is a crowded affair when it comes to street food and shopping. The East Delhi market has been undergoing a makeover with the likes of Minion Cafe opening up shop. You don’t want to go here on a Monday, though.

                                  Laxmi Nagar Market

                                  Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

                                    South Extension I & II

                                    Closed on: Mondays

                                    The fancy buildings and the shimmery lights of South Ex market really make it a sight when you’re out there. You’ll also find some amazing eateries if hunger pangs are starting to creep up. If you’re planning on going for a shopping run, you’d better avoid them Mondays. The food joints remain open, though.

                                    South Extension - 1 Market

                                    South Extension Part 1, Ring Road, New Delhi

                                      Shankar Road

                                      Closed on: Mondays

                                      When it comes this little market, don’t be fooled by its size. You’ll find electronics stores, food havens (especially street food), repair centres, and shopping joints—this market has it all. Here’s a tip: Try Peshawar’s aloo puri for a breakfast kick. The market does remain shut on Mondays, so make sure your plans are sorted.

                                      Shankar Market

                                      Shivaji Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi

                                        East Patel Nagar

                                        Closed on: Mondays

                                        Aflush with hookah bars, tiny cafes, grocery stores, and fruit vendors, East Patel Nagar market never seems to be empty. You’ll find it deserted on Mondays, so don’t get make any concrete plans just yet.


                                        East Patel Nagar Market

                                        Block 18, East Patel Nagar, New Delhi

                                          Shahpur Jat

                                          Closed on: Sunday

                                          Endless rows of designer stores and expert tailors populate this little market. You'll also find a bunch of amazing cafes to unwind at after your shopping day. Don't make any plans on a Sunday, though–you'll be wasting the trip.

                                          Shahpur Jat

                                          Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi

                                            Sadar Bazaar

                                            Closed on: Sunday

                                            If you've taken on the daunting task of heading to the overpopulated mecca of Sadar Bazaar to buy, well, literally anything, make sure it's not on a Sunday.

                                            (With inputs from Tushar Thapar).

                                            Sadar Bazaar

                                            New Delhi

                                              Gandhi Nagar Market

                                              Closed on: Monday

                                              One of the Asia's largest textile market, Gandhi Nagar is also super-affordable. You can shop for dupattas, fabrics, and much more. FYI, the nearest metro station to the market is Seelampur located on the red line. 

                                              Gandhi Nagar Market

                                              Shahdara, New Delhi

