Learnt Swimming Yet? Beat The Heat And Work Out At This Uber Clean Pool!

Right from the time I went to enquire about swimming, the staff was friendly, helpful and encouraging. I started my lessons the day I registered and the staff at the registration desk was courteous and prompt. Now coming to the pool. It is very neat and clean. The changing and shower area for women is also neat and clean. I've seen it get cleaned at regular intervals. Feels very safe too! The coaches are knowledgeable and encouraging too. And the hotel has a good coach to student ratio.
On some days, the pool is very busy and I wish that there were fewer kids.
One can take 14 classes for INR 9,500 plus taxes, an offer which is valid for one month. They have monthly and quarterly packages too! Best time to go is 7-8 pm when most of the kids have left!
