Enroute Nainital? Then Be Sure To Drop By Lee's Kitchen

Lee’s Kitchen: You know what happens when you stumble upon things you experienced as a child? You go into remission of bliss and pure joy. I was 10 when my father was posted at Ranikhet, Uttarakhand. Our monthly ritual was to go to Nainital, a boat ride, a stroll down the Bhutia Market for those amazing mutton momos and buy crazy amounts of scented candles (which is the second famous product in Nainital after their handwoven blankets). On the way from Ranikhet to Nainital, which is a stretch of around 56 odd kilometres, right after you cross 5kms beyond Kathgodam Railway Station was this cute cosy place called Lee’s Kitchen. Who in the world doesn’t like hilly station Chinese? Every month we went there, spoke to the staff and heard so many stories about the man behind it. It goes- Mr Lee was a Sherwood student, with his first shop at Haldwani, who gained so much popularity that the local Chinese shops faced loses. He was chucked out of the city and brought up his place where it is currently. It was nostalgic to be right back there. As for food, it brings back memories for me as a die-hard Chinese lover. I remember his food used to be made from scratch, and when inquired, I couldn’t believe his noodles are still made from an antique noodle maker. The order comes within 10 minutes and you MUST try the chicken Manchurian and spring rolls. They are to die for! As always and pocket-friendly as always! All those planning to go to cross Kathgodam must-visit Lee’s Kitchen, right in the middle of the hills and fog. Also please remember, just after this is another ‘Mr. Lee’s Kitchen’, that’s not the one. Ask anyone about the old Lee. They’ll guide you. If not, then call up KC Joshi, Manager - 9737092559