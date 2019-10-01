Levo Spalon Is The One-Stop Pampering Shop You Need Right Now

The salon can wait, book yourself a spa treatment first. Start with a scrub {Levo has three choices}; we loved the Pomegranate Cran-Apple, though the anti-tan Mango and Lemongrass would be a good idea right about now. The scrubs are deliciously indulgent and leave you feeling, soft, refreshed and supple.

Follow this with a massage therapy after a quick shower. Choose from a classic Swedish, The Levo Top to Toe Indulgence for 60 minutes of utter bliss or take it up a notch with the Synchronised massage orchestrated by two people and four hands! They also have a special massage for mummies-to-be!