Golf Course Road isn’t just bakeries and beers: Levo Spalon will have you looking and feeling like a million bucks after one of their massage sessions.
Levo Spalon Is The One-Stop Pampering Shop You Need Right Now
Time to Feel Spa-cial
The salon can wait, book yourself a spa treatment first. Start with a scrub {Levo has three choices}; we loved the Pomegranate Cran-Apple, though the anti-tan Mango and Lemongrass would be a good idea right about now. The scrubs are deliciously indulgent and leave you feeling, soft, refreshed and supple.
Follow this with a massage therapy after a quick shower. Choose from a classic Swedish, The Levo Top to Toe Indulgence for 60 minutes of utter bliss or take it up a notch with the Synchronised massage orchestrated by two people and four hands! They also have a special massage for mummies-to-be!
Skin, Hair, Nails All Done
They call it a Spalon – Levo Spa and Salon is spread over 10,000 sq.ft and is an mix of spa services, hair services by Rossano Ferretti Hair-spa, make-up studio by Vidya Tikari, Cosmetic Dermatology treatments by ISAAC, a nail bar, with nail, skin and hair care products from Cuccio & Opi, Natura Bisse, Dr. Babor, & Janssen (Germany), SeaSoul, Haircare by Kerastase, and hand & feet care by Margaret Dabbs.
They have also recently introduced British Luxury Skincare and Spa Brand ELEMIS at the spalon. Imagine that! Don’t miss the Candle Wax Pedicure for silky, smooth soles and the Radiant Glow Facial for dry skin, they use Atlantic Algae and Macadamia oil for this!
Photos courtesy: Levo Spalon
