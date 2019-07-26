Constantly struggling between the desire to wear on-trend cutesy earrings and the fear of looking like a teenager? We found 7 super quirky, lightweight earrings that'll make any outfit pop:
7 Feather-Light Earrings On Our Radar
Gold Plated Potted Cactus
When it comes to fun, bold designs and spot-on quality, nobody does it better than Kriti & Penna! From their super minimal cactus studs (that have my <3) to taxi motifs, watermelons & tea cups (hello chai lovers) - EVERYTHING is practically weightless! The best part? All their amazing pieces are for flat ₹499. So, go on, take your pick!
Flower Crochet Earrings With Pearl
More flower to you 🌸 These crochet earrings from Artistree are the perfect alternative to your OTT shaadi jhumkas! Embellished with pearls, the silver detailing makes 'em appear royal AF and the Zari thread keep them light (on the pocket too). Last I checked, they were selling out really fast, so get yours asap.
Origami Lotus Pearl Drop
If you like to take an unconventional route to everyday accessorising, you'll love these chic lotus ear drops! The origami motif makes them really different from what we generally sport, the petite shape perfectly complements minimal outfits and the pearl drop? SO chic! They're best worn with, well, everything. Casual outfits? Stunning LBDs? Vintage-inspired jeans & graphic tees? Done.
Gold-Plated Semi Precious Stone Earrings
Unpopular opinion, fashion edition: Gemstones are taking over the silvers & golds of the world. If you're looking to jump on the trend, start with these vibrant red ear drops - they'll lighten up demure outfits, blend into jazzy ones and will have you looking classy as hell every time you wear 'em.
