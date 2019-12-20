One lazy Sunday afternoon while chilling with friends at Malviya Nagar, we decided it was time to eat something that wasn’t too heavy, yet satiating. That’s when we turned to Pema’s Himalayan and Chinese cuisine and we’ve never had better Tibetan food.
This Little Tibetan Joint In South Delhi Is Serving Some Great Comfort Food
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Shortcut
No More Fomo On Momos
We definitely had to get a plate of their steamed hot momo. Their paneer momo for veggie lovers is one of the best things on the menu. Apart from that, we also ordered pork momo which were quite filling. We were’t too happy with their fried momo but the steamed ones are nothing short of perfection.
Pig Out On This Too
We absolutely love their thukpa and we highly recommend it. Try their chicken one- it’s got the right flavours and is a sure shot cure for an ailing throat. The Shyaphalay{stuffed fried Tibetan bread} is a delicious addition but it’s very filling so make sure you have the space for it.
Their Chinese menu isn’t bad either if you’re big on Chinese van kind of food.
So We’re Saying…
Order here now or go eat at their small yet cosy joint on Shivalik Road. Their food is actually quite comforting and delectable.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Comments (0)