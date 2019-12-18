32nd Milestone

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in 32nd Milestone

Bakeries
image - Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe
Bakeries

Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe

This G-Town Cafe Offers Freshly Baked Customisable Cupcakes & Other Desserts
32nd Milestone
Casual Dining
image - Mallacca
Casual Dining

Mallacca

A Stunning Place To Try Out Malaysian Cuisine In G-Town!
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Greenr Cafe
Cafes

Greenr Cafe

Head To This Vegetarian-Only Cafe In Gurgaon For Some Healthy Delicacies
Sector 15
Casual Dining
image - The Potbelly Divine
Casual Dining

The Potbelly Divine

Yay! The Potbelly Just Launched Its First G-Town Outlet
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Como - Pizzeria
Cafes

Como - Pizzeria

Drop By Como Pizzeria To Satisfy Your Pizza Cravings!
Sector 15
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lub Lub Lebanese
Fast Food Restaurants

Lub Lub Lebanese

Lub Lub Spreading More Love With A New Outlet At 32nd Milestone
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Carnatic Cafe
Cafes

Carnatic Cafe

Brekkie Done Right: Get Epic Filter Coffee & Crisp Dosas At Carnatic Cafe
Sector 15
Fine Dining
image - The Monk
Fine Dining

The Monk

Craving For Authentic Chinese? Then This Restaurant In Gurgaon Is Where You Need To Be
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Bizibean
Cafes

Bizibean

Fuel Up For The Day Ahead With BiziBean's Insanely Good Coffee
Sector 30
Casual Dining
image - Gohan Grill & Bistro
Casual Dining

Gohan Grill & Bistro

Explore Eclectic Japanese Flavours At This Cool New Bistro In Gurgaon
Sector 15
Cafes
image - Bueno
Cafes

Bueno

Sandwich Shop And Bakery, Bueno, In Gurgaon Delivers Till 11.30 PM
DLF Cyber City
Cafes
image - Cafe Lungta
Cafes

Cafe Lungta

Not Just Momo, Café Lungta Serves Up True Himalayan Flavours
Sector 15
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Tongue Twisters
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Tongue Twisters

Did You Know? Tongue Twisters Serves The Creamiest Ice Cream In Town
Gurgaon
Bakeries
image - Tasty Tweets
Bakeries

Tasty Tweets

White Forest, Cassata Cakes & More: Order Delish Cakes From This Bakery
Sector 31
Fast Food Restaurants
image - MOPP - Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas
Fast Food Restaurants

MOPP - Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas

Stuffed Parathas & Yummy Pakodas Are The Perfect Weekend Breakfast!
Sector 31
Street Food
image - Momo Stall
Street Food

Momo Stall

Stop Everything And Go Try These Tandoori Momo Right Now
Sector 31
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Dr. Bubbles
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Dr. Bubbles

Tea With A Twist: Drink & Chew Your Tea At Dr. Bubbles In Gurugram
Sector 31
Cafes
image - Cafe Roameo
Cafes

Cafe Roameo

Pizza, Pasta, Brownies & Donuts: Dash To Cafe Romeo In Sector 14 To Try 'Em All
Casual Dining
image - Tokyo
Casual Dining

Tokyo

Tokyo In The Heart Of Gurgaon: Not Many People Know About This Authentic Japanese Restaurant
Sector 14
Street Food
image - Chole Kulche Stand
Street Food

Chole Kulche Stand

This Chole Kulche Stand Represents Urvashi Yadav's Ambitious Food Dream
Sector 14
Fine Dining
image - Wild Fire - Crowne Plaza
Fine Dining

Wild Fire - Crowne Plaza

Sign Up For An 11-Course Brazilian Meal At Wildfire, Crowne Plaza
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
32nd Milestone?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE